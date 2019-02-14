Fox’s whacky competition series Masked Singer (2.4, 7.793M) continues to own the demo crown on Wednesdays, climbing 2/10th from last week and logging a full rating point lead over closest competitor on the night, NBC’s Chicago Med (1.3, 8.805).

Med, however, was the night’s No. 1 program in overall audience and topped its 8 PM timeslot in both metrics. In that hour, CBS’s timeslot premiere of World’s Best (0.9, 5.807M) finished fourth in the demo, behind Med as well as Fox’s 24 Hours to Hell & Back (1.0, 3.363M) and ABC’s comedy hour, which clocked a 1.0.

World’s Best is well off the pace set in the slot this season by Survivor, which averaged a 1.5 in the demo. It has now fumbled 87% of the 7.0 demo rating it did a week and a half ago after the Super Bowl.

Following Med (1.3, 8.805M), Chicago Fire (1.2, 8.519M) was the night’s second strongest show in total viewers, besting the season finale of CBS’s Celebrity Big Brother (0.9, 3.862M), which inched up compared to Monday’s broadcast, but suffered a big drop versus last year’s wrapper in the demo on a Sunday against Olympics Closing Ceremony.

ABC’s Schooled (0.8, 3.724M) and Single Parents (0.6, 2.844M) both suffered lowest-yet stats in demo and total viewers, without a Modern Family original to tentpole at 9PM; network instead aired a Modern Family repeat (0.6, 2.844M). Goldbergs (1.1, 4.768M) was ABC’s best performer of the night; Match Game (0.5, 2.361M) closed out the night at 10 PM.

CW aired repeat Riverdale (0.2, 627K) and All American (0.2, 521K).

Fox (1.7, 5.578M) was No. 1 in the demo Wednesday; NBC (1.2, 8.300M) topped the night in overall audience. CBS (0.9, 4.510M) ranked No, 3 in both metrics, followed by ABC (0.7, 3.112M) and CW (0.2, 574K).