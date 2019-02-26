Mary Steenburgen is set to co-star opposite Jane Levy in NBC’s Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist musical dramedy pilot, from Jake in Progress creator Austin Winsberg, Eric and Kim Tannenbaum, FeigCo, Universal Music Group and Lionsgate TV.

Written by Winsberg and directed by Richard Shepard, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist is described tonally as What Women Want meets La La Land. It follows a whip-smart but socially awkward girl in her late 20’s, Zoey (Levy) who is suddenly able to hear the innermost thoughts of people around her as songs and even big musical numbers that they perform just for her. With this new ability at her disposal, she is able to use her “gift” to not only help herself understand people in her life, but also to help others around her.

Steenburgen will play Maggie. As Zoey’s mother, she is trying to put her best foot forward and keep her family intact.

In addition to her extensive acting resume, Steenburgen is a singer/songwriter for Universal Music Publishing Group. She co-wrote the end credit song for the upcoming feature film Wild Rose.

Winsberg and Shepard executive produce with FeigCo’s Feig and Jessie Henderson, along with Kim Tannenbaum, Eric Tannenbaum and Jason Wang via The Tannenbaum Company and David Blackman and Daniel Inkeles of UMG’s Polygram Entertainment.

Steenburgen recently starred in Paramount Pictures’ Book Club. She also co-starred on the Fox comedy series The Last Man on Earth and recurred on Blunt Talk, Curb Your Enthusiasm and Orange Is the New Black. This summer, Steenburgen will return to the stage in the world premiere of Grand Horizon’s opposite Jesse Tyler Ferguson at The Williamstown Theater Festival. She is repped by UTA, Management 360 and Gang Tyre.