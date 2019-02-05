Freeform announced the season premiere dates of two of their popular series. On one end, we have the dark-meets-light superhero series Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger returning for season two with a two-hour episode on April 4 at 8 pm EST/PST while the gals from The Bold Type will come back for season three on April 9 at 8 pm EST/PST.

After receiving critical acclaim for its freshman season, Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger will continue to follow the story of Tandy Bowen (Olivia Holt) and Tyrone Johnson (Aubrey Joseph)—two teenagers from very different backgrounds who find themselves burdened with and awakened to newly acquired superpowers, which are mysteriously linked to one another. Season two turns the heat up on our young heroes as Tyrone and Tandy try to find their place as more active heroes in this world. As they learn and grow emotionally, so will their skills. In season one, we saw Tandy and Ty dip their toes into the world of hopes and fears; this season, they will dive deeper into this metaphysical pool. With enhanced powers and a decision to be the type of heroes they want to be, they make the choice to run into the danger, head first. They tackle a heartless vigilante and uncover an evil that’s been preying on the young women of the city, as the show takes on more serious topics like gang violence and human trafficking.

In addition to Holt and Joseph, the series stars Emma Lahana, Gloria Reuben, Andrea Roth and J.D. Evermore. Cloak & Dagger is executive produced by showrunner Joe Pokaski (Underground, Daredevil) and Marvel’s Head of Television Jeph Loeb (The Punisher, Jessica Jones). It is co-produced by Marvel Television and ABC Signature Studios.

From superpowers to stylish journalistic coming-of-age drama, Freeform will debut the third season of The Bold Type and will pick up right after the heartbreak, romance and uncertainty from the season two finale in Paris. The series brings us back to New York City where Jane (Katie Stevens), Kat (Aisha Dee) and Sutton (Meghann Fahy) are all dealing with the aftermath of some major decisions. Meanwhile, Scarlet Magazine is undergoing some changes, with new staffers brought on board who bound to ruffle some feathers.

Throughout season three, the trio will continue to push the boundaries of what it means to be young women juggling careers and love lives while embracing their identities. The series also continues to explore important issues, both political and personal, such as workplace harassment, female reproductive rights, data hacking and racial profiling, among others.

The Bold Type also stars Sam Page, Matt Ward, Stephen Conrad Moore, Nikohl Boosheri and Melora Hardin Season three is executive produced by Amanda Lasher, Joanna Coles, Ruben Fleischer, David Bernad, Matt McGuinness, Becky Hartman Edwards and Victor Nelli Jr. Holly Whidden serves as co-executive producer. The series is a co-production between Freeform and Universal Television.