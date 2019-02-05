EXCLUSIVE: ABC has opted not to proceed with a pilot order to its Marvel drama from Wonder Woman writer Allan Heinberg. The project, about female characters with superpowers, had a big pilot production commitment.

It is unclear whether the untitled hourlong drama from Heinberg, Marvel Television and ABC Studios, will be redeveloped.

In typical Marvel fashion, details about the drama were kept close to the vest, but it is believed to be based on lesser-known Marvel characters. There have been a number of fairly obscure female superhero team-ups that have appeared sporadically in Marvel comics over the years, including A-Force, Lady Liberators and Fearless Defenders.

Heinberg, who is under an overall deal at ABC Studios, is executive producing the potential series with Marvel TV’s Jeph Loeb.

Launching a new Marvel series had been a priority for ABC. There is a little less pressure as current series Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. was recently renewed for Season 7. Still, ABC wants to stay in the Marvel business.

“I hope there is more than we are doing together,” she told Deadline.

Being a female-centric, the new series would’ve fit well into ABC’s lineup that has strong appeal to women with such drama series as Shondaland’s Grey’s Anatomy, How To Get Away With Murder and the recently-departed Scandal, as well as hot newcomer The Good Doctor.

Burke said at TCA today that ABC reclaiming the crown as top rated network among women is a main goal for her.

ABC previously developed Jessica Jones before the female superhero project migrated to Netflix as part of the big Marvel TV package.