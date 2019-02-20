Pop has set the core casts for its comedy pilots Ride or Die and Best Intentions.

Ride or Die will star Marley Shelton (Rampage, Rise), NeNe Leakes (Glee, The Real Housewives of Atlanta), Molly Sims (Las Vegas, Yes Man), Jennifer Landon (Banshee, Animal Kingdom) and Tawny Newsome (Bajillion Dollar Properties, Brockmire). Set for Best Intentions are David Fynn (Whiskey Cavalier, Undateable), Daniel Rashid (You Can Choose Your Family, Grown-ish), Lindsey Gort (The Carrie Diaries, Lucifer) and Sarah Levy (Schitt’s Creek, Working the Engels).

In Ride or Die, written by Matt McConkey (Heathers), when an elite spin studio is rocked by a strange murder, down-on-her-luck outsider Shauna (Shelton) teams up with true-crime buff Glo (Leakes) to find the killer. Sims plays Jamie, a cunning housewife, resident mean girl and frenemy from Shauna’s past life. Landon is Ali, who is wildly ambitious and threatened by Shauna’s rising popularity. Newsome plays Lindy, the awkward front-desk staffer who is Shauna’s only true ally at work.

The pilot is produced by the Gotham Group, as well as Nomadic Pictures. Michael Rosenberg is the executive producer, and Zoe Cassavetes directs the pilot.

Written by Herz and to be directed by Steve Pink, Best Intentions revolves around Andy Banks (Fynn), a kind-hearted but painfully awkward single father who is the guidance counselor at the high school his teenage son Nate (Rashid) attends. Gort plays Katie Baxter, a teacher who Andy is smitten with and thus, his never-ending hapless efforts to woo her drag Katie headfirst into her own personal misadventures. Levy plays Becky Fistick, a bubbly, cute, pain-in-the-ass micromanager who is the school’s vice principal.

American Pie writer Adam Herz executive produces with Barry Jossen of A+E Studios and Ben Silverman, Howard T. Owens and Jay Weisleder of Propagate.