Deadline has confirmed that Margot Robbie’s LuckyChap Entertainment is producing the period musical Big Gay Jamboree at Paramount. Fun Moms Dinner director Alethea Jones is attached to direct off a script being written by Maria Mindelle and Jonathan Parks-Ramage. Robbie isn’t attached to star.

The musical follows a young, raunchy woman who is transported into a 1940s musical and must find her way back home to present day. The project is said to be a mix between Oklahoma! and Book of Mormon.