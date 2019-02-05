ABC’s The Bachelor (1.8 rating in the adults 18-49 demo, 6.184 million viewers) was the top choice in the ratings demo Monday, besting NBC’s America’s Got Talent: The Champions (1.6, 9.786M) for the first time in Live+Same Day data. AGT: Champions was top show of the night in total viewers.

CBS shows saw modest post-Super-Bowl bumps, in keeping with the game’s decade-low rating. That included The Neighborhood (1.4, 7.532M) returning from three weeks off, posting a series best in the demo and best since its October series premiere in total viewers. After which, the season premiere of Man With a Plan (1.1, 6.172M) outstripped last year’s premiere in demos and total viewers on the heels of several promos during the Super Bowl.

Celebrity Big Brother (1.1, 4.149M) hung on to Man With a Plan’s demo. after which, at 10 PM, Bull (0.8, 6.337M) topped in total viewers. But ABC’s The Good Doctor (1.0, 5.915M) won the hour in the demo, though matching that show’s low to date. It was followed by NBC’s Manifest (0.9, 5.258M) in that metric.

Fox’s Resident (1.0, 5.416M) inched up and Passage (0.9, 3.802M) stayed steady relative to previous broadcasts. CW’s Arrow (0.4, 1.073M) and Black Lightning (0.3, 950K) did the same.

ABC (1.5, 6.094M) won in the night in the demo for a fourth consecutive week. NBC (1.4, 8.277M) took total viewers. CBS (1.0, 5.779M) was No. 3 in both metrics, and Fox (0.9, 4.609M) and CW (0.3, 1.011M) followed.