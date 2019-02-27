Samuel Goldwyn Films has acquired North American rights to Making Babies, a romantic comedy from Josh Huber that stars Eliza Coupe, Steve Howey, Ed Begley Jr and Glenne Headly in her last screen role. The pic will get a March 29 release date via Dada Films, with Samuel Goldwyn distributing it digitally June 28.

The pic written and directed by Huber centers on John (Howey) and Katie (Coupe) as a couple who after attempts to have a baby put their bodies, wallet and marriage through the ringer of modern infertility treatments.

Fred Roos, Alexander Roos, Christopher Huber, Melony Huber, Ian Christian Blanche and William Newman are producers. The deal was negotiated by Samuel Goldwyn’s Meg Longo and Handshake Partners.