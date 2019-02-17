The Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild Awards were handed out tonight at L.A. Live’s Novo Theater, recognizing work on the big and small screens. Oscar nominees for makeup and hair Mary Queen of Scots from Focus Features and Annapurna’s Vice were among the winners in 23 categories celebrating the year’s best in the craft.

On the television side, Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and ABC’s Dancing with the Stars also picked up trophies.

Melissa McCarthy, nominated for a Best Actress Oscar for her work in Can You Ever Forgive Me?, received the MUAHS Distinguished Artisan Award, celebrating her career and the wide range of characters she’s portrayed. She is the first female artist to receive the award, which presented by hair stylist Linda Flowers, a collaborator on McCarthy’s numerous characters for many years.

“I’m a character actress. I fall in love with the color and the insecurity and the flaws of the women I get to play but the only way that I’m able to do right by them is by building them step by step with hair and makeup. It doesn’t happen without you,” McCarthy told Deadline at the MUAHS. “Thank you for always being a heavily diverse and inclusive group who are open and accepting… this is the world I want to live in. It’s always a place of love.”

Our Distinguished Artisan Award recipient @melissamccarthy on the #MUAHSawards red carpet!

Sue Cabral-Ebert, outgoing IATSE Local 706 president and award-winning makeup artist, was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award for makeup presented longtime friend and actress Linda Gray. Emmy-winning hair stylist Robert Louis Stevenson received a Lifetime Achievement Award for hair styling from Margaret Avery, his stylist on The Color Purple and The Jackson’s: An American Dream.

The MUAHS were handed out one day after the Academy reversed its decision to hand out the Oscar for Makeup and Hairstyling during commercial breaks. The Academy had previously said it planned to present that award as well as the statuettes for cinematography, film editing, live Action Short during breaks, then play the acceptance speeches later in the broadcast, but reversed course amid intense criticism.

The Real co-host Loni Love applauded the decision Saturday.

“Can you imagine if we didn’t have hair and makeup for the movies? They had to change because they had all that backlash. They had to change it,” Love told Deadline. “They feel like sending actors to the Oscars on the red carpet without makeup and hair probably wouldn’t work. They need you guys.”

Here’s the complete winners list:

FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE

BEST CONTEMPORARY MAKE-UP

A Star Is Born

Ve Neill, Debbie Zoller, Sarah Tanno

BEST CONTEMPORARY HAIR STYLING

Crazy Rich Asians

Heike Merker, Sophia Knight

BEST PERIOD AND/OR CHARACTER MAKE-UP

Vice

Kate Biscoe, Ann Pala, Williams, Jamie Kelman

BEST PERIOD AND/OR CHARACTER HAIR STYLING

Mary Queen of Scots

Jenny Shircore, Marc Pilcher

BEST SPECIAL MAKE-UP EFFECTS

Vice

Greg Cannom, Christopher Gallaher

TELEVISION SERIES

TELEVISION MINI SERIES OR TELEVISION NEW MEDIA SERIES – BEST CONTEMPORARY MAKEUP

American Horror Story: Apocalypse

Eryn Krueger Mekash, Kim Ayers, Silvina Knight

TELEVISION MINI SERIES OR TELEVISION NEW MEDIA SERIES – BEST CONTEMPORARY HAIR STYLING

Dancing With the Stars

Gail Ryan, Brittany Spaulding, Jani Kleinbard

TELEVISION MINI SERIES OR TELEVISION NEW MEDIA SERIES – BEST PERIOD AND/OR CHARACTER MAKE-UP

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Patricia Regan, Claus Lulla, Joseph A. Campayno

TELEVISION MINI SERIES OR TELEVISION NEW MEDIA SERIES – BEST PERIOD AND/OR CHARACTER HAIR STYLING

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Jerry DeCarlo, Jon Jordan, Peg Schierholz

TELEVISION MINI SERIES OR TELEVISION NEW MEDIA SERIES – BEST SPECIAL MAKE-UP EFFECTS

Westworld

Justin Raleigh, Kevin Kirkpatrick, Thomas Floutz

MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION OR SPECIAL – BEST CONTEMPORARY MAKE-UP

King Lear

Naomi Donne, Sara Kramer

MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION OR SPECIAL – BEST CONTEMPORARY HAIR STYLING

Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert

Charles Lapointe, Kevin Maybee

MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION OR SPECIAL – BEST SPECIAL MAKE-UP EFFECTS

Cocaine Godmother

Trefor Proud, Vicki Syskakis

DAYTIME TELEVISION – BEST MAKE-UP

The Young and the Restless

Patricia Denney, Marlene Mason, Kathy Jones

DAYTIME TELEVISION – BEST HAIR STYLING

The Young and the Restless

Regina Rodriguez, Adriana Lucio, Vanessa Bragdon

CHILDREN AND TEEN TELEVISION PROGRAMMING – BEST MAKE-UP

A Series of Unfortunate Events

Rita Ciccozzi, Krista Seller, Bill Terezakis

CHILDREN AND TEEN TELEVISION PROGRAMMING – BEST HAIR STYLING

A Series of Unfortunate Events

Julie McHaffie, Dianne Holme

COMMERCIALS & MUSIC VIDEOS – BEST MAKE-UP

American Horror Story: Apocalypse

(Promo)

Kerry Herta, Jason Collins, Cristina Waltz

COMMERCIALS & MUSIC VIDEOS – BEST HAIR STYLING

American Horror Story: Apocalypse

(Promo)

Joe Matke, Fernando Santaella-Navarro

THEATRICAL PRODUCTION – BEST MAKE-UP

The Unauthorized Musical Parody of Rocky Horror

Michael Johnston, Tyson Fontaine, Lauren Lillien

THEATRICAL PRODUCTION – BEST HAIR STYLING

Aladdin

Debra Parr, Michele Arvizo, Chanthy Tach