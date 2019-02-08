Maisie Williams is attached to star in The Owners, a feature based on the comic book from renowned artist Herrmann and written by Yves H. Julius Berg is directing the pic, which will mark his feature directorial debut, from a screenplay he co-wrote with Matthieu Gompel. Alain de la Mata at UK-based Bluelight is producing the film. XYZ Films will serve as exec producer and handle North American sales while Versatile is overseeing international at EFM in Berlin.

Set in rural England during the early 1990s, the film follows childhood friends Nathan and Terry who, broke and on the scrap heap at 20, are spurred on by an out-of-town sociopath named Gaz to rob Huggins, the elderly local doctor and his wife. Nathan’s girlfriend Mary (Williams) is dead against the plan but the lads are set. It’s their way out of the world they’ve been born into. But the Huggins family returns early and is quickly subdued. The intruders are disguised but Dr. Huggins guesses the identity of his captors and reasons with them. Desperation leads to violence, the tables are turned and a deadly game of cat and mouse ensues, leaving Mary fighting to save herself from a nightmare she could never have imagined.

The film is slated to go before cameras this spring in Kent, which is close to London.

Williams, who is making her final turn as Arya Stark in the eighth season of HBO’s Game of Thrones, premiering in April, will next be seen in the Josh Boone-directed Fox/Marvel film X Men: The New Mutants opposite Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton.

She’s repped by WME and Louise Johnston Management in the UK and WME.