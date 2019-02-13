Magnolia Pictures has secured the North American distribution rights to Mike Wallace Is Here, the Avi Belkin-directed documentary on the veteran newsman and former lead reporter on 60 Minutes. The film had its debut at last month’s Sundance Film Festival in the U.S. documentary competition section. Magnolia is aiming for a theatrical release sometime this year.

The docu features never-before-seen footage from the 60 Minutes vault as it explores what drove and plagued Wallace, whose storied career was entwined with the evolution of journalism itself.

Belkin produced the film alongside Rafael Marmor, John Battsek, Peggy Drexler, and Christopher Leggett. Angus Wall served as executive producer.

Magnolia’s Dori Begley and John Von Thaden brokered the deal with CAA Media Finance on behalf of the filmmaker