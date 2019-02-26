Project Runway and Nailed It! producer Magical Elves has set its new leadership team following the departure of founders Dan Cutforth and Jane Lipsitz.

The company’s owner Tinopolis U.S., run by A Smith & Co. boss Arthur Smith has promoted long-term execs Casey Kriley and Jo Sharon and has set A Smith & Co. President Toby Gorman as interim CEO.

Magical Elves EVP of Current Programming Kriley will now serve as the company’s chief operating officer, and the company’s EVP of Development Jo Sharon has been promoted to chief content officer.

Kriley joined in 2001 and has worked on shows including Top Chef and Nailed It as well as co-exec producer on Project Runway, while Sharon joined in 2010 and was behind shows including Nailed It! and Sugar Rush.

Cutforth and Lipsitz revealed that they were leaving in February and are expected to launch their own independent production company.

“For the past seventeen years at Magical Elves, I’ve been honored to work with a team of incredibly talented individuals, and to help to build a company with shared values and goals,” said Kriley. “At a time of such exciting and dynamic growth, I’m grateful for this opportunity to continue our brand, and to create aspirational programming with outstanding colleagues.”

“Magical Elves is a very special company filled with incredible people I’ve had the privilege of working with over the last ten years. I’m so proud of everything we’ve accomplished together and even more eager to implement our vision for the next chapter,” added Sharon.

“With these appointments, we’re supercharging Magical Elves and planning for the future. Casey and Jo have done a phenomenal job leading the Elves for years, and now it’s time to recognize their contributions, and see them take the reins. They have long been instrumental to the success that Magical Elves has enjoyed. Toby, who has done such an amazing job in his current role at A. Smith, will temporarily add his expertise to this excellent team of accomplished individuals. We’re setting the stage for a new generation of hits that we’ll be announcing in the future,” said Smith.