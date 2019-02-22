Former Psych star Maggie Lawson is set as the female lead in Geniuses (working title), Fox’s multi-camera blue-collar family comedy pilot from LA to Vegas creator/executive producer Lon Zimmet.

Written and executive produced by Zimmet, Geniuses harkens back to one of Fox’s signature comedy series, Malcolm In the Middle. The multi-camera family comedy is about a blue-collar couple in South Jersey — half of it played by Lawson — trying to get by and raise four kids, three of whom just happen to be certified geniuses.

Lawson will play Cay, the mom and clear boss of the family. Jersey girl. She can be tough and blunt when she needs to be. She’s intuitive with a strong nose for BS, which is a useful skill at her job as a pit boss at an Atlantic City casino.

Lawson, who starred as Juliet O’Hara on Psych, has been recurring on Fox’s Lethal Weapon. Her other TV credits include The Ranch and Santa Clarita Diet. She’s repped by Gersh, Alchemy Entertainment and attorney Michael Schenkman.