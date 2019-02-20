OSHA has slapped the producers of CBS’ MacGyver with a “serious citation” for an accident on its Atlanta set in August that seriously injured stunt coordinator Justin Sundquist. Its proposed penalty, however, is only $9,472.

Sundquist was injured when he fell off the back of a moving vehicle while performing a stunt he also was coordinating. His head injury was so serious that part of his skull had to be removed to relieve the pressure on his brain. Hospitalized for weeks, including several days in a coma, he’s still going through rehabilitation on his long road to recovery.

CBS’ Eye Productions was cited “for failing to protect employees from hazards while filming a television show,” OSHA said in a statement that did not identify the name of the show. “OSHA investigated the incident after a stuntman was injured while performing a stunt from a moving vehicle traveling approximately 18 mph. OSHA issued a serious citation for failing to provide adequate head protection during stunts.”

Said Keith Haas, acting area director of OSHA Atlanta-West: “This incident underscores the requirement for employers in the entertainment industry to implement better safety practices to protect actors and stunt persons from serious injuries.”

Eye Productions now has 15 business days to comply with the fine, request an informal conference with OSHA’s area director or contest the findings before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.

Sundquist got the job on MacGyver as part of a settlement of his lawsuit against CBS after he was seriously injured in 2016 when he was struck by a stunt car on the set of the network’s Hawaii Five-0.

Sundquist’s latest accident came a little more than a year after stuntman John Bernecker was killed while filming a scene for The Walking Dead in Atlanta. In that case, OSHA imposed the maximum allowable fine – $12,675 – on Stalwart Films, the show’s producer.