EXCLUSIVE: Levy Tran (The Haunting of Hill House, Shameless) has been cast in a major recurring role on CBS’ action drama series MacGyver. She plays a new character that would help fill the void left by the departure of series co-lead George Eads.

Tran, whose first episode airs February 15, will play Desiree Nguyen (Desi), who joins the Phoenix Foundation to protect MacGyver (Lucas Till) and his team on their global missions.

As CBS often does on its shows, Tran is joining as a recurring. If the introduction of her character is successful and if MacGyver is renewed for a fourth season, CBS and producing studio CBS TV Studios have an option to make her a series regular and potential new co-lead opposite Till.

Eads, whose character Jack Dalton had previously worked with Desi, made his exit from MacGyver in the most recent episode February. 1.

Tran most recently recurred on Netflix’s The Haunting of Hill House. She is repped by Daniel Hoff Agency, LINK Entertainment and attorney Hirsch Wallerstein.