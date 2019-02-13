Some Ohio teenagers ask a random woman to buy them booze. Harmless kid stuff, right? Not when the askee is Sue Ann, a loner who sees an opportunity to make some new friends.

Here’s the first trailer for Ma, a Blumhouse starring Oscar winner Octavia Spencer as the woman who agrees to purchase alcohol for the group and even offers up her basement as a place to party. But there are rules: One of the kids has to stay sober. Don’t curse. Never go upstairs. And call her “Ma.” What seems like a golden opportunity for the new teen in town (Diana Silvers) and her pals turns into a terrorizing nightmare, and Ma’s house goes from the best place in town to the worst place on Earth.

Juliette Lewis, Luke Evans, McKaley Miller, Missi Pyle, Corey Fogelmanis, Gianni Paolo and Dante Brown also star in the thriller directed by Tate Taylor from a script he wrote with Scotty Landes. Taylor — who directed The Help, which won Spencer the Oscar — also produces alongside Jason Blum and John Norris. Spencer, Couper Samuelson, Jeanette Volturno and Robin Fisichella are the exec producers.

Universal Pictures opens Ma wide on May 31. Check out the trailer above and the poster below, think about where your kids are, and gives us your reaction.