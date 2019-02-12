Ma, the thriller from Tate Taylor and Jason Blum that stars Oscar winner Octavia Spencer, has landed a release date. Universal said the pic is taking on a slot held for a Blumhouse project and will bow wide in theaters May 31.

Spencer stars as Sue Ann, a loner in a quiet Ohio town who one day is asked by Maggie (Diana Silvers), a new teenager in town, to buy some booze for her and her friends. Sue Ann sees the chance to make some unsuspecting, if younger, friends of her own, and offers them the chance to avoid drinking and driving by hanging out in her basement. Her hospitality quickly starts to curdle into obsession. Scotty Landes (Workaholics) and Taylor co-wrote the script.

Juliette Lewis, Luke Evans, Missi Pyle, McKaley Miller, Corey Fogelmanis, Gianni Paolo and Dante Brown also star. Producers are Blum, Taylor and John Norris. Spencer Couper Samuelson, Jeanette Volturno and Robin Fisichella are executive producers.

Spencer won a Supporting Actress Oscar for Taylor’s The Help in 2012.

So far, that late-summer date has been staked out by Warner Bros’ tentpole Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Paramount’s Elton John biopic Rocketman.