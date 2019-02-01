EXCLUSIVE: Ethical cosmetics brand Lush is the latest company to move into original content with a number of high-profile development deals and a push into theatrical screenings.

The British business, which was established by trichologist Mark Constantine and beauty therapist Liz Weird in 1995, has partnered with The Great Rock ‘n’ Roll Swindle director Julien Temple and libertarian anarchist comedian Mark Thomas.

Temple, who directed the infamous Sex Pistols doc as well as feature doc Glastonbury, is making Demand The Impossible, a feature doc about artist and anarchist Jamie Reid. Reid is best known for making the album artwork for the Sex Pistols album Never Mind The Bollocks.

Meanwhile, Thomas, who is best known for Channel 4 comedy The Mark Thomas Comedy Product is making six-part documentary and podcast series Brit-ish, examining the state of the nation and how we got here.

The development deals are part of Lush Presents, the company’s new entertainment creation hub, which has been established to develop, create, commission and deliver film and television, podcasts, books, music and events.

Separately, the company is launching a series of monthly film screenings at London’s Regent Street Cinema. Beginning on February 6, it will launch the showcase with a collaboration with Dokufest, a progressive film festival in Prizren, Kosovo including a double bill of documentaries: Iris Zaki’s Unsettling, which takes an honest, surprising and occasionally funny look at Tekoa, a hipster Israeli settlement on the West Bank; and Dan Shutt’s Washed By the Moon, which celebrates Albanian polyphonic singing and the resilience of tradition in the face of change.

This comes after Lush launched a media division in 2016 with an online video platform Lush Player. The unit is overseen by Matthew Shaw, while doc filmmaker Paul Williams (The Ballad of Shirley Collins) is overseeing its film division.

Shaw said, “The last two years have been spent figuring out how we can bring Lush’s global network, access and values to creative storytelling across all platforms and media. We want to use the principles at the heart of Lush – equality, inclusion, respect for humans, animals and our planet – to create entertainment that reflects the age we live in and the world we now inhabit. This is just the beginning – we will continue to expand our network of like-minded creatives and collaborators as this element of the Lush business grows.”