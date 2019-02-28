EXCLUSIVE: James Bond 25 might well have multiple Oscar winners in its star studded cast. Sources tell Deadline that Lupita Nyong’o is being courted to join the Bond film UPDATE: her team is now telling me it won’t work out with her — and that Rami Malek is closing his deal to play the villain opposite Daniel Craig. Our sister publication Variety was first to mention Malek’s talks. Cary Fukunaga is directing. Malek won the Best Actor Oscar for Bohemian Rhapsody and Nyong’o won the Best Supporting Actress prize in 2013 for 12 Years A Slave, and she is coming off being in the cast of the Best Picture nominated Black Panther. She is also about to open in the Jordan Peele-directed genre film Us.

