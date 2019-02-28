Ian Ziering, Shannen Doherty, Kristy Swanson and Riverdale‘s Hayley Law are among Luke Perry’s former and current castmates and friends reaching out to the ailing star of the much-loved ’90s series Beverly Hills, 90210.

“No words can express what my heart feels hearing today’s shocking news,” wrote 90210‘s Ian Ziering about Perry, who was hospitalized yesterday reportedly after suffering a stroke. “Let us all say a prayer for his speedy recovery.”

Shannen Doherty, who played 90210‘s Brenda Walsh to Perry’s Dylan McKay, tweeted an old cast photo of the two in a sweet embrace with the message, “My friend. Holding you tight and giving you my strength. You got this.”

See those and other social media messages for Perry below.

Joining in the well wishing was Kristy Swanson, who co-starred with Perry in the 1992 movie version of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, tweeted, in part, “Luke honey I am praying so hard for you right now, I love you so much, and by God’s Grace you will get through this.”

Other friends and colleagues expressing their concern and support for Perry include Chad Lowe, Dean Cain, Molly Ringwald, Lou Diamond Phillips and Willie Garson, who appeared with Perry on John From Cincinnati.

Luke Perry. I’m praying for you. Asking god to be with you and help you get through this🌹 to help you recover stronger♥️ — Hayleau (@hayleau) February 28, 2019

I just heard the frightening news about my dear old friend Luke Perry having a massive stroke. Luke honey I am praying so hard for you right now, I love you so much, and by God’s Grace you will get through this. Please pray for Luke 🙏🏼❤️ @LukePerryIII — Kristy Swanson (@KristySwansonXO) February 28, 2019

Sending my love to Luke Perry. ❤️ — Molly Ringwald (@MollyRingwald) February 28, 2019

Sending prayers to my friend Luke Perry for a speedy recovery! — Chad Lowe (@ichadlowe) February 28, 2019

Terribly concerned for my old friend Luke Perry, currently hospitalized. Sending healing thoughts and prayers for strength. Please send some Love his way. — Lou Diamond Phillips (@LouDPhillips) February 28, 2019

Praying hard for Luke Perry today. May he have a full and fast recovery. 🙏🏼 — Dean Cain (@RealDeanCain) February 28, 2019