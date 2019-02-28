Riverdale star Luke Perry has been hospitalized in Los Angeles, Deadline has confirmed. His condition is not known, but we are told he is “currently under observation.” According to media reports, paramedics were called to Perry’s Sherman Oaks home on Wednesday morning after he suffered an apparent stroke, and he was taken to a nearby hospital.

Perry stars as Archie’s dad, Fred Andrews, on the CW’s Riverdale. It was just yesterday that Fox announced it had closed a deal for a reboot of Beverly Hills 90210, on which Perry was an original cast member. Titled 90210, the show from CBS TV Studios received a six-episode order to air this summer. So far, original cast members Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green and Tori Spelling have signed to return to the reboot, but Perry has not.

Perry has starred in Riverdale, currently in its third season, since the series’ launch in 2016. The series has been renewed for a fourth season, and the CW has ordered spinoff pilot Katy Keene, from Riverdale creator/executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. TV.

Perry also has been a series regular on HBO’s John from Cincinnati and NBC’s Windfall and appeared in multiple episodes of such series as Oz, Body of Proof and Ties That Bind.