Ludwig Göransson began his acceptance speech for best original score for Black Panther by thanking director Ryan Coogler. “Working with you has been an incredible honor,” the composer and record producer said. “I remember 12 years ago we were sitting in our dorm room at UC writing the score for your first film, and we’re here 12 years later celebrating one of the most important cinematic moments in history.”

This was Göransson’s first Oscar nomination and win. He’s coming off a Grammy win for the Black Panther score, as well as a Golden Globe nomination.

Göransson had met Coogler as a fellow student at USC. In the case of Black Panther, the composer’s third film with Coogler, the director “had just written the first draft of the script, and he sent it to me,” Göransson told Deadline in an earlier interview. “I read it, and I called him right back and said, ‘The only way for me to score this movie would be for me to go to Africa, and immerse myself in the culture, and study and learn the music.’” Göransson did just that, going on a journey through Senegal that would change his life.

Black Panther is nominated for seven Oscars, including best picture. The film also has won tonight for production design and costume design.

Also nominated in the best original score category were Terence Blanchard for BlacKkKlansman (Focus Features), Nicholas Britell for If Beale Street Could Talk (Annapurna Pictures), Alexandre Desplat for Isle of Dogs (Fox Searchlight) and Marc Shaiman for Mary Poppins Returns (Disney).