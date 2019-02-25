French prosecutors have dropped an investigation into allegations that director Luc Besson raped his former girlfriend, his lawyers have told the Associated Press. The inquiry is now closed due to insufficient evidence, the Paris prosecutor’s office said.

Actress Sand Van Roy claimed she had been raped multiple times by Besson, director of Valerian, Leon and The Fifth Element. Besson had called Van Roy’s claims “fantasist accusations.”

According to the Guardian, Besson’s lawyers said today he “is sad that some people – a minority happily – were too quick to condemn him”, but that he “thanks all those others whose constant support has helped him get through these difficult months.”

Van Roy is one of a number of women who have said they were assaulted or harassed by the film mogul, claims he has denied. The actress was not available for comment at time of posting.

Besson’s French studio Europacorp has struggled since the release of Valerian, one of Europe’s most expensive films ever made. The firm posted a $101M loss in December and the company has had to cut overhead and staff numbers.