Netflix said Thursday that its way adult-skewed animated anthology series Love Death and Robots from Tim Miller and David Fincher will premiere on the streaming service March 15. It also dropped a trailer that offers the first real look at the series, which consists of 18 animated short stories.

Jennifer Miller and Josh Donen are executive producers for the series, which will showcase episodes between 5-15 minutes long each created by different animation teams from around the world.

The trailer teases the series’ breadth of genres — science fiction, fantasy, horror and comedy — that will house the stories told through animation styles from traditional 2D to photo-real 3D CGI. Thanks to the pulsing soundtrack and some NSFW imagery, it also hat-tips its inspiration from the 1970s that will make you want to go back and read/watch Heavy Metal as soon as possible.

Check out the trailer above.