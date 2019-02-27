'Love Connection' Canceled After Two Seasons On Fox

It’s official. Fox has canceled its Love Connection reboot after two seasons, Deadline has confirmed.

Host Andy Cohen announced the cancellation Wednesday morning during an interview on Howard Stern’s satellite radio show.

The cancellation of the dating show revival is not a surprise. The series was not a strong ratings performer. It averaged a 0.5 rating and 1.6 million viewers in Live+Same Day viewing in its second season.

While the series is not returning, we hear Fox would love to work with Cohen again and is looking forward to the next project with him.

The Love Connection revival sent hopeful singles on three dates in order to ditch the apps and find true love. Each hour of the show featured single men and/or women in search of romance. They told Cohen exactly what they were looking for in a partner and why they’d found it so hard to meet Mr. or Mrs. Right.

Love Connection aired during the summer along with Beat Shazam, its musical game show hosted by EP Jamie Foxx.

Love Connection was produced by Warner Horizon Unscripted & Alternative Television and NEXT Entertainment in association with Telepictures Productions. In addition to Cohen and Fleiss, Martin Hilton, James Breen and Jason Ehrlich also served as executive producers.