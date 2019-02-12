EXCLUSIVE: Lorenza Izzo will star in Bowery Hill Entertainment’s feature Women Is Losers from Tribeca Institute and NYU Alum, Lissette Feliciano. Production is already underway in San Francisco.

Izzo, who was recently seen in the $131M-plus grossing Amblin feature The House With a Clock in its Walls, and stars next in Quentin Tarantino’s upcoming Once Upon a Time in Hollywood plays Celina, a young Latina whose promising future is cut short with an unexpected pregnancy during the mid 1970s in San Francisco. Against all odds, while working multiple jobs, this young single mother, daughter of South American immigrants, fights the system and becomes a successful landowner. This was during a time when women’s salaries were half of a man’s and single mothers weren’t given loans (which unfortunately remains the same today).

“As a Latina woman going through a transformational process myself, this is an incredibly important and exciting project to be a part of. Never have I felt stronger the powerful result from when women come together to tell their story. I feel honored to play Celina and portray a brave flawed admirable woman who broke the mold and paved the way for the rest to follow and in that sense, expose and explore so many issues for women still happening today. I am excited to partner with Andrea, Lissette and the amazing team on this fantastic project,” said Izzo.

“Lorenza will play a character inspired by Lissette’s mother, who had to make the best of what she was given. She is someone we pass on the streets, the silent hero whose story is rarely told in focus in film. Through her character we will see the everyday struggle the modern woman faces in the workplace, her community and home: raising a child, pay parity, domestic abuse, being judged and stereotyped for being true to herself; and although our modern woman lives in 1967, she’ll resemble women we know in our everyday lives and Lissette and I are thrilled for Lorenza to bring her to life,” said Women Is Losers producer Andrea Chung.

Pic is executive produced by Izzo, Cecilia B. Ramos, Ghalib Datta, Alan Pao and Brooks Robertson (Co-EP) and Feliciano who is also directing and writing.

Izzo is repped by Paradigm Talent Agency and Authentic Talent and Literary Management. Feliciano is repped by Authentic Talent and Literary Management.