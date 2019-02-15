There is “no timetable” according to Amazon Studios boss Jennifer Salke for the launching of the streamer’s already much hyped series based on The Lord of the Rings. However,it looks like there is a new way to find out what’s going on in the “darkest depths of Mordor,” to quote those J.R.R Tolkien fans Led Zeppelin.

Having revealed a handful of social media handles for the JD Payne and Patrick McKay developed series earlier this week at TCA and teasing that they are “making great progress,” Salke and Amazon are now providing a map, literally.

Today online, the Jeff Bezos-founded company dropped the latest in a cryptic trio of inaugural tweets – and there may be some clues in the quest to discover what’s coming.

🗺️ 🔍 Explore the map: https://t.co/z9WOqI9Seo — The Lord of the Rings on Prime (@LOTRonPrime) February 15, 2019

With a multi-season commitment in a rights deal with the Tolkien estate believed to be close to $250 million, the LOTR is based on the beloved fantasy novels. The LOTR series will be produced by Amazon Studios in cooperation with the Tolkien Estate and Trust, HarperCollins and New Line Cinema, a division of Warner Bros. Entertainment, which produced the Peter Jackson directed Oscar winning LOTR movies.

Set in Middle Earth, as we can now see for sure from the map, the TV series is set to explore new storylines preceding Tolkien’s The Fellowship of the Ring book

What does the new map tell us of which characters will pop up?

How will Peter Jackson be involved?

Where will it all go? What clues are there really?

One sharp eyed fan already noted that the “map shows Middle-Earth post-war of wrath since Beleriand isn’t on it, meaning the show takes place in the second of third age.”

Tell us what you find – because, to quote the man who created the world of LOTR himself, as Amazon did: