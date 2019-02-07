Thomas Mitchell Barnet (Saving Hope) is set as a series regular and Asha Bromfield (Riverdale) will recur in Locke & Key, Netflix’s adaptation of Joe Hill’s comic, from Hill, Carlton Cuse and IDW Entertainment.

Locke & Key is a horror-fantasy series that revolves around siblings Kinsey, Tyler and Bode (Emilia Jones, Connor Jessup and Jackson Robert Scott) who, after the gruesome murder of their father, move to their ancestral home in Massachusetts only to find the house has magical keys that give them a vast array of powers and abilities. Little do they know, a devious demon also wants the keys, and will stop at nothing to attain them.

Barnet will play Sam Lesser, a troubled, sensitive young man who longs for a connection and will go to desperate lengths to find one. His vulnerability makes him an easy target for Dodge’s manipulation.

Bromfield is Zadie, a spunky, horror nerd and lone female member of the “Savini Squad” — that is, until Kinsey Locke arrives at Matheson Academy.

Barnet can be seen on series’ Saving Hope, Murdoch Mysteries, and most recently in a recurring role on Wayne. He’ll next be seen next in Ricky Tollman’s feature, Run This Town, opposite Nina Dobrev, Damien Lewis, and Mena Massoud. Barnet is repped by The Talent House.

Bromfield recently starred in Syfy movie Killer High, and she recurs as Melody Valentine on the CW’s Riverdale. Bromfield is repped by Authentic Talent & Literary Management.