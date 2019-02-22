EXCLUSIVE: Michael Morris is set to direct the first two episodes of Locke & Key, Netflix’s adaptation of Joe Hill’s comic, from Hill, Carlton Cuse and IDW Entertainment. Morris also will serve as an executive producer on the first episode.

Locke & Key is a horror-fantasy series that revolves around siblings Kinsey, Tyler and Bode (Emilia Jones, Connor Jessup and Jackson Robert Scott) who, after the gruesome murder of their father, move to their ancestral home in Massachusetts only to find the house has magical keys that give them a vast array of powers and abilities. Little do they know, a devious demon also wants the keys, and will stop at nothing to attain them.

The Netflix series was created by Hill and developed by Cuse, Aron Eli Coleite and Meredith Averill; the new first episode is written by Hill and Coleite; Cuse and Averill will serve as showrunners.

Morris most recently directed episodes of Better Call Saul and Preacher for AMC and 13 Reasons Why for Netflix. His episodic directing credits include Billions and Shameless for Showtime as well as House of Cards and Bloodline for Netflix, among others. He is repped by UTA and Paul Hastings.