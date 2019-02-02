Laysla De Oliveira (Needle in a Timestack) is set as a series regular in Locke & Key, Netflix’s adaptation of Joe Hill’s comic, from Hill, Carlton Cuse and IDW Entertainment, and Kevin Alves (Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments) has joined in a recurring role.

Locke & Key is a horror-fantasy series that revolves around siblings Kinsey, Tyler and Bode (Emilia Jones, Connor Jessup and Jackson Robert Scott) who, after the gruesome murder of their father, move to their ancestral home in Massachusetts only to find the house has magical keys that give them a vast array of powers and abilities. Little do they know, a devious demon also wants the keys, and will stop at nothing to attain them.

De Oliveira will play Dodge, a beautiful, unpredictable and sinister demon in human form that torments the Locke family. Alves is Javi, the colorful life of the party who doesn’t take life too seriously. He does his best to try to persuade new friend Tyler Locke to do the same.

The Netflix series was created by Hill and developed by Cuse, Aron Eli Coleite and Meredith Averill; the new first episode is written by Hill and Coleite; Cuse and Averill will serve as showrunners.

De Oliveira recently wrapped filming starring roles in the Netflix original film In the Tall Grass for director Vincenzo Natali, and Atom Egoyan’s Guest of Honour. She’ll also be seen in upcoming films Acquainted, Code 8 and Needle in a Timestack. On TV she most recently was seen in a recurring role on The Gifted. She’s repped by Gersh, The Characters Agency and Wright Entertainment.

Alves was last seen recurring on Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments and he recently wrapped the Amazon pilot Panic, playing the series regular role of Bishop. He is repped by D2 Management and Connekt Creative.