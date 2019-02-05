EXCLUSIVE: Netflix has added Liza Chasin and her 3dot productions banner to its roster of first-look feature film producing deals. Chasin formed her production company early last year after ending a 26-year run as the Los Angeles head of prolific Working Title Films. Her producing credits include Baby Driver, The Theory of Everything and Les Miserables, and she exec produced the Gary Oldman-starrer Darkest Hour, Victoria & Abdul, Mary Queen of Scots, and the upcoming Netflix series Armistead Maupin’s Tales of the City. Chasin’s first-look television deal is at Anonymous Content.

Scott Stuber, head of Netflix’s film group, grew up with Chasin when he was a top executive at Universal, where Working Title partners Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner have long had their first-look deal.

“I’ve had the pleasure of working with Liza for over 20 years and have always admired her taste, work ethic, and eye for talent,” Stuber said. “She is an expert at uncovering great characters and developing exceptional films. The fact that we can continue to work together is exciting for me, and I look forward to the amazing films she’ll bring to life.”

Stuber has been selectively adding produces to first-look feature deals to handle its ambitious film slates and to generate new films. Chasin lines up alongside the likes of Matt Reeves and his 6th & Idaho banner, Eric Newman & Bryan Unkeless’ Screen Arcade, tentpole film producer Ian Bryce and his Waterfall Pictures, Adam Sandler’s Happy Madison, the Duplass Brothers, 42, Michael Sugar and his Sugar23 banner, and director-producer Chris Columbus and his 1492 Pictures banner.

Chasin said she was “genuinely excited to formalize a relationship with Netflix, Scott Stuber and his whole creative team. And I am thrilled to be given the opportunity to make films with a ‘game-changing’ company and a team that has proven how committed they are to supporting filmmakers and storytellers.”

Chasin is currently executive producing the untitled Roger Ailes limited series for Showtime and Blumhouse, written by Tom McCarthy and starring Russell Crowe, Naomi Watts, Seth MacFarlane and Sienna Miller. Other projects she exec produced over the years include the Netflix series Gypsy, starring Naomi Watts; The Coen Brothers-directed Hail, Caesar!; The Danish Girl; Everest; About Time; and The World’s End.

Chasin started at Working Title in 1991 as its director of development and became head of the Los Angeles office for Bevan and Fellner in 1996.