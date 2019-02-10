The 61st Grammy Awards are Sunday live on CBS from the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The annual show celebrating the year’s best in music will air live across the country beginning at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT. Like with the Super Bowl a week ago, CBS will also offer the marquee event on CBS.com, CBS All Access and its CBS app.

Alicia Keys is hosting the show, which returns to Los Angeles after being in New York a year ago. Announced performers include Cardi B, Brandi Carlile, Miley Cyrus, H.E.R., Camila Cabello, Dan + Shay, Post Malone, Shawn Mendes, Janelle Monáe, Kacey Musgraves and Red Hot Chili Peppers.

The official Grammys Live From the Red Carpet show will kick things off at 5 PM ET/2 PM PT, and be shown on Grammy.com as well as CBS’ and the Recording Academy’s Facebook pages. E!’s Live From the Red Carpet special with Ryan Seacrest and Giuliana Rancic begins an hour earlier.

CBS and CBS All Access will offer Grammy Red Carpet Live hosted by Nancy O’Dell, Kevin Frazier, Keltie Knight and Eve at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT that will lead into the show.

A total of 14 of the 80 Grammys will be presented during the broadcast. Kendrick Lamar leads all nominees going in with eight, followed by Drake with seven — neither is performing though. Carlile has six noms and is the most nominated female artist.

Hollywood has skin in the game too, with Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s A Star Is Born song “Shallow” and Lamar and SZA’s “All the Stars” from Black Panther up for Record of the Year — both are Oscar nominees. Black Panther is also up for Album of the Year.

This year’s Grammys are produced by AEG Ehrlich Ventures for the Recording Academy. Ken Ehrlich and Ben Winston are executive producers, and Louis J. Horvitz is director. David Wild and Ehrlich are the writers.