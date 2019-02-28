Lisa Sheridan, who had roles in Invasion and Halt and Catch Fire, has died at age 44.

Sheridan’s manager, Mitch Clem, confirmed her death to People magazine Wednesday evening.

“We all loved Lisa very much and are devastated by the loss we all feel,” Clem said. “She passed away Monday morning, at home, in her apartment in New Orleans. We are waiting for a coroners report on cause of death.”

Friends of the actress also shared the news on social media, including actress Donna D’Errico, who worked with Sheridan on the 2015 film Only God Can.

“I just received news that my dear friend, actress Lisa Sheridan, has passed away. She was found Monday morning. I am sitting here stunned. Lisa and I filmed a movie together 5 years ago and became very close on set and remained close friends after filming ended,” D’Errico wrote Wednesday on Facebook.

She continued: “It’s so rare to find kind, gentle souls like hers in this industry, this city…even this world. Truly one of the most genuinely sweet and gentle people I’ve ever come across in my life. She brought a sweetness and bright energy to any room she happened to walk into…even in her darker times. I am devastated by this loss. I had just spoken with her and everything seemed great and she seemed happy and in good spirits. Everyone who knew her loved and adored her. Goodbye and goodnight sweet angel…I will miss you terribly. Please send up prayers for her family.”

Despite reports on Twitter saying Sheridan may have taken her life, Clem said her death was not the result of suicide.

“The family has unequivocally confirmed that this is not a suicide. Any suggestion to the contrary is absolutely, 100% unfounded,” he said.