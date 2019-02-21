Lionsgate has hired Warner Bros exec Nicky Wood to head international TV sales out of Europe.

Wood joins the Mad Men and Orange Is The New Black producer/distributor’s London office as Senior Vice President and Head of Europe, Middle East and Africa Television Sales.

She joins the company from Warner Bros, where she spent 15 years, most recently as Senior Vice President of Sales for Russia, Central and Eastern Europe, and Sub Saharan Africa. Prior to Warner Bros, she worked at Sky, BBC and Channel 4.

Lionsgate is currently shopping series such as spy thriller The Rook and period drama The Spanish Princess (above) to international broadcasters.

Wood said, “I am thrilled to be joining the dynamic Lionsgate UK team. The opportunity to bring to market Lionsgate’s world class content and to work with one of the leading sales teams in the business, will be an extremely rewarding experience.”

Lionsgate’s President of Worldwide Television and Digital Distribution Jim Packer added, “With Nicky’s impressive background and expertise in media sales and distribution, she will help expand the reach of our content across Europe, the Middle East and Africa. She has a strong understanding of the diverse needs of the many content platforms with whom we partner, and she adds great value to our deep and experienced team.”