Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts has named Henry Timms its 11th President and CEO, board chair Katherine Farley announced today. Timms will join Lincoln Center in early May, arriving from his post as President and CEO of cultural hub the 92nd Street Y.

In his new position, Timms will lead one of New York City’s premier arts institutions as it readies for, among other initiatives, a long-in-planning redesign of the center’s signature David Geffen Hall, home of the New York Philharmonic.

Timms will take over from Russell Granet, who has been acting president since the resignation last year of Debora L. Spar, the former Barnard College president whose one-year tenure at Lincoln Center was marked by the controversial decision to drastically scale back the reportedly $500 million Geffen Hall re-do.

Lincoln Center has not disclosed new plans for the renovation, though the topic will certainly be among the most pressing of the new CEO’s agenda.

Timms, credited with modernizing the 144-year-old 92nd Street Y, co-founded the #GivingTuesday movement, the day of philanthropy that follows Black Friday and Cyber Monday after Thanksgiving. In announcing Timms’ hiring, Lincoln Center said that Giving Tuesday had “catalyzed more than $1 billion online in the United States alone.”

“Henry is a trailblazing leader of the highest caliber,” said Farley. “His combination of collegiality, digital savvy and transformational thinking will be an enormous asset as we develop exciting new projects, and bring the well-known excellence of the arts at Lincoln Center to the broadest possible audience.

“Henry’s signature style is collaboration, complemented by innovation, ingenuity and enthusiasm, which will serve him well as he works closely with all of our constituent arts organizations.”

Said Timms, “The performing arts transform lives, forge mutual understanding and strengthen societies. The vision and commitment of Lincoln Center’s board, and the talent of the leaders and organizations on campus, are unparalleled. The privilege of collaborating with these remarkable individuals and of leading this unique institution is an extraordinary honor.”

Timms is the co-author of the international 2018 bestseller New Power: How Power Works in the 21st Century – and How You Can Make It Work for You, with Jeremy Heimans.