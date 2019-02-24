Oscilloscope

Oscilloscope touted its 100% RT rating and other critical kudos for its weekend documentary debut Wrestle on Sunday morning. The company said its $7,100 gross in a single New York run should “secure additional theatrical bookings across the country.” For now the San Francisco International Film Festival premiere is heading to L.A. next Friday.

The filmmaking team behind period oil drama The Iron Orchard opted to release their title through their own Santa Rita Film Co. shingle, bypassing other offers. The label drilled closer to home with its weekend start in northern Texas. It wasn’t a gusher, but it had the second-highest PTA among the specialty opener.

Santa Rita noted Sunday: “Multiple sold out shows were reported in Midland, Big Spring and Odessa while the film ranked among the top films at the bulk of both the commercial and upscale theaters at which it opened.” The winner of an Audience Award at the Austin Film Festival, the title will expand to about 40 theaters across Texas next weekend in addition to exclusive engagements in New York and L.A. More runs will be added through March.

Set in the South, Roadside’s Run The Race centers on two brothers who face escalating problems. Its $2.27M weekend gross is short of the debut weekend of the company’s faith title I Can Only Imagine, which rolled out last March in a fairly wide 1,629 theaters grossing $17.1M ($10,503 average). It went on to cume $83.48M in theaters.

Shorts TV/Magnolia Pictures’ 2019 Oscar Nominated Shorts has totaled just over $3.2M in its three weekends. Oscar weekend, the Oscar shorts grossed $598K in 410 theaters. So far it is outpacing the 2018 Oscar Nominated Shorts, which had cumed $2.63M by the end of its third weekend, though it had a slower roll out, only playing 232 locations in its third frame. It went on to cume $3.5M.

Nominated for three Oscars including Best Director for Pawel Pawlikowski, Amazon Studios’ Cold War went well over the four million mark in the three-day estimate. Cold War grossed $330,421 in the

Amazon Studios

three-day, averaging $1,276 bringing its cume to $4,125,210.

Fox Searchlight’s The Favourite boasts 10 nominations including Best Picture and Best Actress for Olivia Colman. The Favourite continues to be a favorite for specialty moviegoers, grossing $645K in 288 locations in its 14th weekend of release ($2,240 PTA). The title has cumed over $32.21M.

Best Documentary Oscar hopeful Free Solo landed at just under $16.5M in its 22nd weekend of release. The title by Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin took in $138,800 in the three-day, averaging a still solid $1,542.

Glenn Close won the Spirit Award for Best Actress yesterday in Santa Monica for her role in The Wife. An Oscar win could take the Sony Classics release into eight-figure territory. As of now in its 28th weekend in theaters, it stands at $9.4M following this weekend’s $153,250 three-day estimate in 2014 theaters ($751 average).