Specialty audiences must be concentrating on Oscar-watching prep. New releases did not have any breakouts, while holdovers had mixed results. The best per-theater average specialty debut goes to Oscilloscope’s Wrestle, which had an exclusive New York bow for $7,100. Incidentally, the company’s second weekend holdover, Catvideofest 2019, ranked up there in a slow Awards weekend, grossing $12,250 in two theaters for a $6,125 PTA.
The widest specialty debut this weekend is Roadside Attractions’ faith-family drama Run The Race, which had the weekend’s highest gross at over $2.27M. The title by Chris Dowling averaged $2,664. Bollywood comedy Total Dhamaal from FIP played 202 North American theaters, taking in $835,000 for a $4,135 PTA. And The Iron Orchard by newcomer Ty Roberts skirted the New York/L.A. template, opting to open closer to its roots in eight north Texas locations, grossing $49,250 for a $6,156 average.
Oscilloscope touted its 100% RT rating and other critical kudos for its weekend documentary debut Wrestle on Sunday morning. The company said its $7,100 gross in a single New York run should “secure additional theatrical bookings across the country.” For now the San Francisco International Film Festival premiere is heading to L.A. next Friday.
The filmmaking team behind period oil drama The Iron Orchard opted to release their title through their own Santa Rita Film Co. shingle, bypassing other offers. The label drilled closer to home with its weekend start in northern Texas. It wasn’t a gusher, but it had the second-highest PTA among the specialty opener.
Santa Rita noted Sunday: “Multiple sold out shows were reported in Midland, Big Spring and Odessa while the film ranked among the top films at the bulk of both the commercial and upscale theaters at which it opened.” The winner of an Audience Award at the Austin Film Festival, the title will expand to about 40 theaters across Texas next weekend in addition to exclusive engagements in New York and L.A. More runs will be added through March.
Set in the South, Roadside’s Run The Race centers on two brothers who face escalating problems. Its $2.27M weekend gross is short of the debut weekend of the company’s faith title I Can Only Imagine, which rolled out last March in a fairly wide 1,629 theaters grossing $17.1M ($10,503 average). It went on to cume $83.48M in theaters.
Shorts TV/Magnolia Pictures’ 2019 Oscar Nominated Shorts has totaled just over $3.2M in its three weekends. Oscar weekend, the Oscar shorts grossed $598K in 410 theaters. So far it is outpacing the 2018 Oscar Nominated Shorts, which had cumed $2.63M by the end of its third weekend, though it had a slower roll out, only playing 232 locations in its third frame. It went on to cume $3.5M.
Nominated for three Oscars including Best Director for Pawel Pawlikowski, Amazon Studios’ Cold War went well over the four million mark in the three-day estimate. Cold War grossed $330,421 in the
three-day, averaging $1,276 bringing its cume to $4,125,210.
Fox Searchlight’s The Favourite boasts 10 nominations including Best Picture and Best Actress for Olivia Colman. The Favourite continues to be a favorite for specialty moviegoers, grossing $645K in 288 locations in its 14th weekend of release ($2,240 PTA). The title has cumed over $32.21M.
Best Documentary Oscar hopeful Free Solo landed at just under $16.5M in its 22nd weekend of release. The title by Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin took in $138,800 in the three-day, averaging a still solid $1,542.
Glenn Close won the Spirit Award for Best Actress yesterday in Santa Monica for her role in The Wife. An Oscar win could take the Sony Classics release into eight-figure territory. As of now in its 28th weekend in theaters, it stands at $9.4M following this weekend’s $153,250 three-day estimate in 2014 theaters ($751 average).
The Iron Orchard (Santa Rita Film Co.) NEW [8 Theaters] Weekend $49,250, Average $6,156
Run The Race (Roadside Attractions) NEW [853 Theaters] Weekend $2,273,050, Average $2,664
Total Dhamaal (FIP) NEW [202 Theaters] Weekend $835,000, Average $4,135
Wrestle (Oscilloscope) NEW [1 Theater] Weekend $7,100
RETURNING/SECOND WEEKEND
Birds Of Passage (The Orchard) Week 2 [10 Theaters] Weekend $40,097, Average $4,010, Cume $86,834
Catvideofest 2019 (Oscilloscope) Week 2 [2 Theater] Weekend $12,250, Average $6,125, Cume $36,104
Fighting With My Family (MGM) Week 2 [2,711 Theaters] Weekend $8,012,000, Average $2,955, Cume $8,227,000
Ruben Brandt, Collector (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 2 [3 Theaters] Weekend $6,913, Average $2,304, Cume $18,255
HOLDOVERS / THIRD+ WEEKENDS
2019 Oscar Nominated Shorts (ShortsTV/Magnolia Pictures) Week 3 [410 Theaters] Weekend $598,000, Average $1,459, Cume $3,205,431
Everybody Knows (Focus Features) Week 3 [71 Theaters] Weekend $355,000, Average $5,007, Cume $728,000
Lords Of Chaos (Gunpowder & Sky) Week 3 [70 Theaters] Weekend $60,027, Average $857, Cume $180,807
To Dust (Good Deed Entertainment) Week 3 [17 Theater] Weekend $19,927, Average $1,172, Cume $69,290
Arctic (Bleecker Street) Week 4 [257 Theaters] Weekend $522,452, Average $2,033, Cume $1,076,550
The Invisibles (Greenwich Entertainment) Week 5 [19 Theaters] Weekend $23,600, Average $1,242, Cume $208,369
Never Look Away (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 5 [80 Theater] Weekend $167,599, Average $2,095, Cume $484,294
On The Basis Of Sex (Focus Features/Participant) Week 9 [129 Theaters] Weekend $120,000, Average $934, Cume $24,500,000
Stan & Ollie (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 9 [128 Theaters] Weekend $126,335, Average $987, Cume $5,001,278
Cold War (Amazon Studios) Week 10 [259 Theaters] Weekend $330,421, Average $1,276, Cume $4,125,210
Capernaum (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 11 [115 Theaters] Weekend $133,310, Average $1,159, Cume $1,234,005
If Beale Street Could Talk (Annapurna Pictures) Week 12 [127 Theaters] Weekend $176,729, Average $1,392, Cume $14,459,000
The Favourite (Fox Searchlight) Week 14 [288 Theaters] Weekend $645,000, Average $2,240, Cume $32,212,728
Free Solo (National Geographic Documentary Film/Greenwich Entertainment) Week 22 [90 Theaters] Weekend $138,800, Average $1,542, Cume $16,488,721
The Wife (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 28 [204 Theaters] Weekend $153,250, Average $751, Cume $9,417,260