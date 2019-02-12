EXCLUSIVE: The Fosters alumna Sherri Saum is set for a major recurring role opposite Jessica Biel in Limetown, ’s 10-episode series based on the popular podcast, from Endeavor Content and Midnight Radio.

Written by Limetown podcast creators Zack Akers and Skip Bronkie, Limetown follows Lia Haddock (Biel), a journalist for American Public Radio (APR), as she unravels the mystery behind the disappearance of over 300 people at a neuroscience research facility in Tennessee.

Saum will play Gina, the head of programming at APR Studios and Lia’s boss. The character is described as sophisticated, intimidating, a journalists’ journalist. A workhorse who knows the value of a great story.

Biel executive produces via her Iron Ocean Productions banner alongside Michelle Purple as well as Akers and Bronkie. Midnight Radio’s Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec, Jeff Pinkner and Scott Rosenberg will executive produce and showrun, with the company’s Adrienne Erickson producing. Endeavor Content is the studio.

Saum played the lead role of Lena Adams Foster on all five seasons of The Fosters and recently reprised the role on spinoff Good Trouble. She’s also set for a key role on Netflix’s Locke and Key. Saum is repped by Abrams Artists Agency & MGMT Entertainment.