Battlestar Galactica alumna Rekha Sharma is set for a recurring role in Facebook Watch’s Limetown based on the popular podcast, starring and executive produced by Jessica Biel. The series hails from Endeavor Content and Midnight Radio. Written by podcast creators Zack Akers and Skip Bronkie, Limetown follows Lia Haddock (Biel), a journalist for American Public Radio (APR), as she unravels the mystery behind the disappearance of over 300 people at a neuroscience research facility in Tennessee. Sharma will play Sadia Latifi, the FBI agent assigned to keep an eye on Lia throughout her investigation. Sharma was a series regular on Battlestar Galactica and recently recurred on Star Trek: Discovery, The 100 and The Fosters. She’s repped by Generate and The Characters Talent Agency.

Matthew Barnes (Atlanta) has booked a recurring role on the second season of CBS All Access’ Strange Angel from Scott Free Prods. and CBS TV Studios. Created by Mark Heyman and based on George Pendle’s book of the same name, Strange Angel is inspired by the real-life story of Jack Parsons and explores the dramatic intersection between genius and madness, science and science fiction. Barnes will play Agent Wallace. This young turk is a sharp, high-ranking Intelligence agent in charge of the rocketry team’s increased security clearances. Schooled in information warfare, he casts a doubtful eye on Jack Parsons’s extracurricular occult practices, creating an uneasy professional relationship that will dog Parsons and his team throughout the season. Barnes is set as the young male lead in the feature, Welcome To Pinegrove opposite Ellen Burstyn, James Caan, Ann–Margret and Jane Curtin. He also recurs on FX’s Atlanta. Barnes is repped by J. Pervis Talent and JR Talent Group.