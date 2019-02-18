Lime Pictures, the British production company behind Netflix’s teen drama Free Rein, is developing a YA drama about a futuristic death row. The All3Media-owned indie has optioned Ben Oliver’s forthcoming book The Loop and will turn it into a returnable series.

The series follows Luka, who has been wrongfully imprisoned for 736 days inside The Loop, the futuristic equivalent of death row where young offenders await their execution. Inmates have the option of taking part in ‘delays’, medical and scientific experiments which push back the date of their execution. Luka’s day-to-day routine is mind-numbingly repetitive, but then things start to change: rumours of war are whispered in the courtyard and the government-issued rain stops falling. Soon, he realises that breaking out of the Loop might be his only chance to save himself and everyone he loves.

The project will be developed by Louise Sutton, scripted content boss at the company, who recently produced Black Mirror episode USS Callister. Lime Pictures acquired TV rights from James Carroll at Northbank Talent Management. The book is being published by Chicken House Publishing.

Oliver said, “I wrote The Loop attempting to recapture that sense of immersion and excitement I had when I was 11 and reading Goosebumps, or 12 and reading Harry Potter, or 30 and reading Harry Potter again. I wrote it for fun and now this team of absolute geniuses appears to have assembled around me to help make it better and share it with the world.”

Sutton added, “I am absolutely delighted to be working on The Loop with Ben. He has created an irresistible world and filled it with characters who you care for desperately. The book marries big conversations such as crime and punishment, and artificial intelligence with universal YA themes such as love, friendship and betrayal. It is a riveting read which will be a joy to translate for the screen.”