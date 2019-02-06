Lily Collins has been been set to star in Inheritance, a thriller starring Simon Pegg that is being directed by Pegg’s Terminal director Vaughn Stein. Kate Mara was originally in place as the female lead in the pic, but scheduling changes prompted the switch.

UTA and Highland Film Group are co-repping U.S. rights to the film this week at the European Film Market in Berlin; Highland Film Group is handling foreign sales.

From a script by Matthew Kennedy, Inheritance explores what happens when the patriarch of a wealthy and powerful family suddenly passes away, leaving his wife and daughter with a shocking secret inheritance that threatens to unravel and destroy their lives.

Richard B. Lewis is producing via his Southpaw Entertainment with David Wulf.

Collins, up next in the BBC’s Les Misérables which airs in the U.S. in April and the Ted Bundy thriller Extremely Wicked, Shockingl Evil, and Vile which just bowed at Sundance, is repped by CAA, LBI Entertainment and Definition Entertainment.