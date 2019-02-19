Jee Young Han (Station 19) has been cast as the lead in Like Magic, NBC’s single-camera workplace comedy pilot from Superstore writers Bridget Kyle and Vicky Luu, Forever co-creator Matt Hubbard, Julie Anne Robinson’s CannyLads Productions and Universal TV, where CannyLads and Hubbard are based.

Written by Kyle and Luu with Hubbard supervising and to be directed by Robinson, Like Magic follows Holly (Han), an optimistic young woman pursuing her dreams in the mysterious world of the Magic Palace. Holly is a little nerdy and awkward, but she’s also so genuine and friendly that she can be charming.

Kyle and Luu executive produce with Hubbard and Cannylads’ Robinson and head of development Kelly Pancho.

Han recently recurred on ABC’s Station 19. She previously had a recurring role on Netflix’s Santa Clarita Diet and was a series regular in ABC’s pilot The Mission last season. Her credits also include Comedy Bang Bang and feature Why Him. She is repped by Innovative Artists.