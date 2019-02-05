Hulu has ordered a 16-episode second season of Light as a Feather, from AwesomenessTV, Wattpad and Kelsey Grammer’s Grammnet (Girlfriends). The supernatural thriller is based on a story by Zoe Aarsen that has more than 3.9M reads on Wattpad.

Creator R. Lee Fleming Jr. will return as showrunner, writer and executive producer for the second season, along with Liana Liberato, Haley Ramm and Brianne Tju, who will reprise their roles as McKenna, Violet and Alex, respectively.

Light as a Feather follows five teenage girls as they deal with the supernatural fallout stemming from an innocent game of “Light as a Feather, Stiff as a Board.” When the girls start dying off in the exact way that was predicted, the survivors must figure out why they’re being targeted — and whether the evil force hunting them down is one of their own.

In season 2, having inherited the curse brought on by the lethal game of “Light As A Feather,” McKenna (Liberato) finds herself fighting against a ticking clock compelling her to play along.

Light as a Feather is produced by AwesomenessTV, Wattpad and Grammnet for Hulu.