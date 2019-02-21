Lifetime has tapped reality television veteran Cat Rodriguez to be VP of Unscripted Development and Programming. Rodriguez will be based in Los Angeles and report to Gena McCarthy, EVP of Unscripted and Development at Lifetime and Head of Programming for FYI.

“I’m thrilled to have Cat on the Lifetime team,” McCarthy said in a statement. “Her breadth of work as a producer and showrunner is impressive and given her previous work on Lifetime and FYI hit series Little Women and Seven Year Switch, I know she is going to be a huge asset for us.”

Rodriguez is a graduate of California State University Northridge, and has more than 20 years of experience in unscripted television. She began her career working on such MTV shows as Date My Mom, Parental Control, and Bam’s Unholy Union.

More recently she produced LA Ink with Kat Von D and The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Rodriguez’s other credits include Lifetime’s Little Women: LA and the Atlanta version, Bravo’s Chef Academy and USA’s Chrisley Knows Best.