Tiffany Marie Smith (Supernatural) and Charlie Field (Genius) have been cast in the titular roles of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in the Lifetime feature Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal, the sequel to the 2018 movie Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance. Filming begins later this month in Vancouver for a spring debut.

Per Lifetime, Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal continues the love story of newlyweds Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle, pulling back the curtain to reveal the untold joys and challenges of life inside the Royal Family during their pivotal first year of marriage. Beyond blending their families and cultures, Harry and Meghan’s core values are put to the test as they try to find the balance between honoring Royal tradition and staying true to their beliefs.

Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal is executive produced by Merideth Finn and Michele Weiss. Menhaj Huda directs from a script by Scarlett Lacey.