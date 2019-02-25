Life in Pieces is getting back together in the spring. CBS said today that Season 4 of its ensemble comedy will premiere with two new episodes bookending Mom at 8:30 and 9:30 p.m. Thursday, April 18. The series then will settle into its regular slot the following week.

Created by Justin Adler and fronted by Dianne Wiest and James Brolin, the comedy revolves around one big happy family and their sometimes awkward but ultimately beautiful milestone moments as told by its various members. As the Short family’s lives unfold in four short stories each week, they try to savor these little pieces of time that flash by but stay with you forever, because these moments add up to what life’s all about.

In Season 4, the clan welcomes a few new family members and weathers an unexpected health crisis, plus some long-hidden secrets are revealed in an unexpected way. The Life in Pieces cast also includes Zoe Lister-Jones, Colin Hanks, Angelique Cabral, Thomas Sadoski, Betsy Brandt, Dan Bakkedahl, Niall Cunningham, Holly J. Barrett, Giselle Eisenberg and Hunter King.

Adler executive produces with Aaron Kaplan, Jeff Morton and Brad Copeland.

Following its twin-episode season bow, the series from 20th TV and Kapital Entertainment will take over its former 9:30 p.m. Thursday time slot, which now occupied by Fam. That freshman midseason comedy had replaced Murphy Brown in the post-Mom half-hour.