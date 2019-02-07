EXCLUSIVE: U.S. distributor Good Deed Entertainment and Canadian outfit levelFILM have entered into a long-term output deal which will see levelFILM handling Good Deed’s Canadian distribution. The two companies will work closely on releases and eye co-acquisition opportunities.

The agreement will see levelFILM handle Good Deed’s slate of films through 2022. The deal was struck by levelFILM’s co-founder David Hudakoc and its Head of Distribution John Bain, and Scott Donley, founder and CEO of Good Deed.

Good Deed’s distribution arm launched in 2016 and has released movies including Oscar-nominee Loving Vincent, WWI drama Journey’s End, and After Everything with Maika Monroe.

Toronto-based indie levelFILM last year handled movies including faith-based hit I Can Only Imagine, Michael Moore’s Fahrenheit 11/9, Ethan Hawke’s Blaze, and Journey’s End and Always At The Carlyle with Good Deed.

“We are thrilled to be solidifying a long-term relationship with Good Deed,” said Hudakoc. “Scott has built a phenomenal team and when you have similar taste and strategic view of the business, it is only fitting to work closer together.”

“We’ve been fans of levelFILM for some time,” said Donley. “They have a consistent slate of great films and a smart distribution strategy, so we’re incredibly excited to join forces.”