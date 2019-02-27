Fox wrapped up the seasons for Lethal Weapon (0.7 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic, 3.08 million viewers) and The Gifted (0.5, 1.69M) on Tuesday, with the former off a tenth from its penultimate episode of Season 3 with an explosive finale and the latter up a tick in viewers but keeping its demo low in concluding its second season.

Both shows are on the bubble for next season, and were topped in primetime by the dominant The Voice (2.0, 10.55M) and the season premiere of World of Dance (1.4, 6.27M) on demo leader NBC as well as CBS’ crime dramas, which took the top viewership spot in each hour as the network won the night overall in that metric.

CBS’ NCIS (1.2 11.66M) was the night’s most-watched program, edging The Voice at 8 PM, and was even in the demo along with its lead-outs FBI (0.9, 9.48M) and NCIS: New Orleans (0.8, 7.17M).

The Voice was Tuesday’s highest-rated show and led into the two-hour premiere of World of Dance, second overall in the demo with its best result since Week 2 of its summer run. That sets up the dance competition’s time-slot premiere Sunday.

ABC was third overall in viewers and the demo with its comedy lineup of American Housewife (1.0, 4.4M), The Kids Are Alright (0.8, 3.32M) and Black-ish (0.8, 3.12M), all bumping up a tenth, and Splitting Up Together (0.6, 2.52M) which was flat. So too was The Rookie (0.6, 3.85M).

On the CW, a new episode of Roswell, New Mexico (0.2, 977,000) hit season lows with a Flash rerun as a lead-in.

Final overall totals: NBC (1.6, 7.70M), CBS (1.0, 9.44M), ABC (0.7, 3.52M), Fox (0.6, 2.39M) and the CW (0.2, 820K).