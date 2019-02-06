Lethal Weapon creator/executive producer Matt Miller has big plans for Season 4 of the action drama series, and they feature original star Damon Wayans.

“I’m very excited about the possibility of going to Season 4,” Miller told Deadline at TCA on Wednesday. Fox is yet to hear Miller’s pitch for Season 4 but he gave Deadline a tease.

“Season 3 ends with a little bit of a nod in that direction, and we have a pretty big concept, pretty big idea for Season 4,” he said.

Miller talked about working with Wayans after the actor’s bombshell announcement in October that he was planning to leave the Fox series after the first 13 episodes of Season 3 because of the toll working on the show had been taking on his health as a diabetic.

“We all sat down and we changed Damon’s hours around, and It was absolutely a delight from that moment on, he was a joy and he loved being on the set,” Miller said. (Wayans ended up filming two additional episodes as Season 3 of the show was expanded to 15 episodes.)

Rex/Shutterstock

“He gave a big sendoff speech for the crew and thanked everybody. He bought everyone extremely expensive end-of-season jackets; he was really nice and lovely, and it ended up being a wonderful moment,” Miller continued. “He is in Hawaii right now, catching his breath.”

Miller noted that he and the studio, Warner Bros. TV, are in contact with Wayans’ reps. “We are all in a very good headspace; I think it’s going to be a conversation, a negotiation, but I’m very hopeful that he will return.”

Miller also teased the upcoming Season 3 finale which ends with “a little bit of a cliffhanger.”

“Something gets resolved with a bit of a propellant element,” he said, adding, “I will tell you that the finale is hands-sown the biggest episode of this show we have ever done, including the pilot. It’s the biggest episode of television I’ve ever been a part of.”

There already been optimism that Lethal Weapon could go beyond three seasons on Fox with new leading duo Wayans and Seann William Scott, who replaced Clayne Crawford, fired after Season 2 for bad behavior on set.

While avoiding a direct answer, Fox Entertainment CEO Collier earlier today was complimentary of Lethal Weapon‘s performance and hinted that any production issues with Wayans may have been resolved, stating repeatedly that everyone is “working in lockstep.”

“I think that the show has hit its stride, and it has done quite well [recently],” Collier said.

