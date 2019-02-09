After his very public firing as CEO of CBS Corp, Les Moonves quietly has returned to the business. According to a November 1 filing with the California Secretary of State’s office (read it here), the disgraced exec is running a new company called Moon Rise Unlimited, which according to a New York Times report tonight, has set up shop in a Sunset Strip high-rise.

In the document filed came less than two months after his ouster, Moonves registered the limited-liability company that will focus on “entertainment services” and a separate filing as its manager as one “Leslie R. Moonves.” He also has registered the names Moonrise Productions for “film and television services” (read it here) and Moon Rise Technologies for “streaming services and distribution” (read it here).

The documents are short on details on any of the new companies, though all three list a Century City address. The Times, however, that Moon Rise is operating from a top-floor suite in a Sunset Strip high-rise. The address on the filings is for the business management company Satitsky Satin Bacon Bucci.

The new ventures come as Moonves remains embroiled with CBS over his reported $120 million severance package. The company said in December that the exec was fired for cause over multiple allegations of sexual misconduct and therefore not entitled to the rich golden parachute. CBS Corp confirmed last month, however, that Moonves plans to fight for it.