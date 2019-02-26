EXCLUSIVE: Deception and Being Human alum Lenora Chrichlow has been cast opposite Hugh Laurie, Zach Woods, Suzy Nakamura, Rebecca Front, Josh Gad and Nikki Amuka-Bird in Armando Iannucci’s HBO space comedy pilot Avenue 5.

Created, written and executive produced by Iannucci, the tentatively titled project is set in the future, mostly in space. Chrichlow will play Billie McEvoy, the second engineer. Young, outspoken, smart and career-focused but exhausted by responsibility, she loves building and fixing things but is terrified of dying in space.

The UK-born Chrichlow most recently had a series-regular role last season on ABC’s Deception, in which Jack Cutmore-Scott played a superstar magician who worked for the FBI. It was canceled in May after one season. She also was the lead in the “White Bear” episode of Netflix/Channel 4’s Black Mirror, and co-starred on Netflix’s Will Arnett-starring Flaked after breaking out on Channel 4’s Sugar Rush. Her TV credits also include ABC’s Back in the Game, NBC’s A to Z, the BBC’s Material Girl and the BBC America pic Burton and Taylor. On the film side, she starred in Fast Girls with Lily James.

She is repped by APA, Authentic and The BWH agency in the UK.